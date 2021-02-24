Women’s fashion shows in northern Italy are still confined to the default formula a year after the emergence of the Corona virus, as Milan Fashion Week opens today, Wednesday, in the absence of attendance activities, but there are hopes that the vaccination operations will revive the sector after its suffering due to the pandemic.

A year later, the sector is still suffering the economic and regulatory fallout of a pandemic that has become global.

However, this year’s edition of Milan Fashion Week, which takes place from February to March 1, seeks to demonstrate the resilience of the fashion industry.

Consequently, no activities will be held this year with an audience at Milan Fashion Week. Rather, it will be confined to a special digital platform called the “National Chamber of Fashion” (“Camera Nationale della Moda”), which will broadcast 68 shows, 65 presentations and seven other activities that make up the program for this new event. For women’s fall-winter 2021-2022 outfits.

The week kicks off with an event entitled “We R Made in Italy” (“We are made of Italy”), a digital project by the group “Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion” that works to integrate and diversify the Italian fashion sector.

Then, over the course of six days, major fashion shows will follow, and some will be pre-recorded while others will broadcast live, but without an audience, and the first ready-to-wear collection designed by Kim Jones for “Fendi”, then the “Prada” and “Moschino” collections. “Armani”, “Dolce e Gabbana” and “Valentino” which reaffirm, through the presentation of its collection in Milan, its choice to establish its activities in its country.

Proceeding from this, the success of Fashion Week is measured by the number of views on the Internet, knowing that the last edition of Lombard Fashion Week in September attracted more than 43 million views on the broadcast channel alone.

As for the total views of Milan’s shows in the world through social networks (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Uetio and Weibo), it exceeded 618 million, according to statistics.