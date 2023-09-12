Fashion: designer Sarah Burton leaves Alexander McQueen

The creative director Sarah Burton to leave British luxury fashion brand Alexander McQueen, ending a mandate that lasted more than two decades, after presenting his latest collection in Paris at the end of the month.



Burton took the helm at McQueen in 2010, leading one of the smallest fashion houses owned by the French luxury group Kering in terms of revenues, but who won critical acclaim for his fine tailoring and intricate gowns.

TO Burton was asked to design Kate Middleton’s wedding dress when she married Prince William in 2011. The label has struggled during the pandemic and remains dependent on the clothing business, which is often less profitable for retail than accessories and leather goods.

