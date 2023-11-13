Fashion | Sami Sykkö was surprised at a top museum in Paris – There was a garment that made Finland stand out from the crowd for once

4.11. 2:00 am | Updated 10:41 am

Sama play always under the Olympics. As the games approach, the clothes of the participating team are presented to the media and the public. After seeing your outfits, the nation sinks into shame or apathy, depending on how little effort was put into the clothes at the time.

Based on the competition costumes, we have often been wallpaper among the nations: grey, inconspicuous, serious, modest.

Except once.

The famous Louvre museum in Paris is located in a huge stone palace. One of its wings houses the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, known for its fashion exhibitions.

A major sports fashion exhibition recently opened there, because next summer Paris will host the Summer Olympics. The exhibition only closes during the Games.

In the first halls, sports fashions from past centuries are presented, such as long awkward skirt hems for badminton players and festive outfits for equestrians and fencers.

The closer we get to today, the shorter the legs and hems of sportswear, the narrower the silhouette and the more flexible the fabrics.

The Parisian museum’s exhibition is also like a who’s who of fashion. Sports have inspired the stars of the fashion world, and there are outfits displayed side by side From Coco Chanel, by Pierre Cardin, From Karl Lagerfeld and From John Galliano.

In one of the halls, the most interesting Olympic costumes are on display. The first thing that catches your eye is Switzerland’s red coat from Salt Lake City from 2002. The ball-shaped coat is like straight out of Teletappie’s wardrobe.

Next to the futuristic Swiss jacket is Lithuania’s outfit from 1992. Lithuania, which became independent after the collapse of the Soviet Union, wanted to send a team to Barcelona, ​​but there was no money. A legendary Japanese fashion designer offered to help Issey Miyakewho designed Lithuanian costumes for free.

But good time, that one Olympic outfit looks really familiar.

Vred triangles on a yellow background circle the lower edge of the initial jacket. Lapland’s fells and fluttering snowflakes rise in the mountains of Taki. The introductory text reveals: it is indeed the outfit of the Finnish Winter Olympic team from 1992. The museum’s curators have recorded in the text: designer Anja Korhonen, manufacturer Terinit oy.

In 1992 and 1994, the Olympic Committee invested heavily in competition costumes. A young talent was chosen as the designer, Anja Korhonen (nowadays Sollas), who had worked as the chief designer of a brand called Piretta-PTA.

Korhonen’s first Olympic collection was the most expensive of all time, this is what the designer was told at the time.

The investment paid off. Finland stood out from the crowd, and Albertville’s outfit from 1992 was immediately wanted for the Lausanne Olympic Museum. What was special about it was the snow landscape of the mountains, which only the athlete himself could see.

After the beginning of the 1990s, many of the costumes of the Finnish national team have been made into ready-to-wear versions, which have also been sold to ordinary people. That’s why they’ve been, well, ordinary.

Eso next summer, what kind of outfits will Finland be represented in Paris?

“Working on the collection started almost 1.5 years ago with an idea competition with Aalto University,” says Luhta’s CEO Juha Luhtanen, who is a former basketball player and top athlete himself. However, Luhta does not want to say who the designers of Finland’s future Olympic clothes are.

They wanted to take the circular economy into account in next summer’s representative outfits.

“Technologies have developed. In the collection, we collaborate with, among others, Pure Waste and Spinnova.”

What about representativeness and landscape — do they matter?

“No two questions. The goal is to create a topic of conversation and good attention in the world. There is enough attention in Finland, we do this or that. There are always people who fall in love or resent.”

According to Luhtanen, the best looking outfits are made for Paris. In Pyeongchang in 2018, the Finns were represented in fur hats and patterned jackets, and the attention received by that opening outfit opened up markets for Luhda in Japan and China.

What about this time?

“For example, the women’s outfit has wide legs and a very short bolero-like top. It will certainly arouse discussion again — at least in Finland.”

Correction on November 13, 2023. The Winter Olympics were organized in 2018 in South Korea, but not in Seoul, but in Pyeongchang.