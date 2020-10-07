Fashion Rihanna insulted Muslims by using sacred text in her lingerie fashion show: “Careless Mistake”

Song creator Coucou Chloe announced the removal of the offensive song from all streaming services.

7.10. 14:51

Rihanna has received criticism from the Muslim community for using a piece containing excerpts from a text sacred to Muslims at the Fenty fashion show of his own cosmetics and clothing brand. He tells about it BBC.

The online fashion show was held last Friday and featured top models and Actors Paris Hiltonista Demi Mooreen.

Since then, many Muslims following the fashion world have reported that dancing in lingerie on top of a song containing sacred text was very offensive.

Rihanna has now apologized for the incident and says the use of the song was “irresponsible” and a “careless mistake”.

Paragraph is a French singer-producer-dj Coucou Chloen Doom. The artist himself says on Twitter that he did not know the text was sacred to Muslims, and apologized for his thoughtlessness.

He announced that the song will be removed from streaming services. At least as far back as Wednesday, however, the song was available to listen to on Spotify.

The text heard in the song is an excerpt from the hadiths that are held The Qur’an after as the most important religious texts among Muslims. In Hadith the prophet, for example, is told Muhammad of life, and part is believed to be the prophet’s own speeches. The Arabic verse heard in Chloe’s song deals with the Day of Judgment.

Fashion blogger interviewed by the BBC Hodhen Liaden recalled that while fashion is about aesthetics, religion and Islam are not.

“Are you really celebrating people like me or does this just look good on you?” He asks.

Liaden says she could feel bad after seeing a video performance with the song playing in the background.

“It’s a hadith after all, and it’s added to a song to the beat of which women dance around in lingerie,” she pointed out.

“Islam is a very sober and modest religion. This was the opposite. Every Muslim has the right to be hurt. ”

Rihannan The Fenty brand has been hailed in the past for its way of expanding the diversity of the fashion catalog.

However, this was not the first time Rihanna had inadvertently annoyed the Muslim community. In 2013, singers was asked to leave the mosque In Abu Dhabi after he had posed in “inappropriate images”.

Other fashion brands have also managed to slander Islam. Last in August Kanye West received criticism after naming his running shoes Israfili and Asriel – according to Islamic angels.