This Saturday Pavilion 2 of the Artillery Barracks is full of life to host, from eleven in the morning until half past eight in the afternoon, a complete program designed for all audiences and to satisfy all tastes with more than 20 activities, including workshops, exhibitions, round tables, poetry recitals, concerts and DJ sessions.

With the Modalogía Collective as coordinator of the activity and sustainable and respectful fashion as the axis, Fashion Revolution Day brings together more than fifty groups, creators and professionals to demand responsible consumption and fashion that respects the environment and the persons. “This year the motto is ‘Fair wages, fashion and empowerment'”, the Modalogia citizen group tells about this day “of vindication and playful awareness, in which we invite you to reflect on what the world of fashion hides, we encourage practice responsible consumption and, on this occasion, we try to give special visibility to body and identity diversity». they explain.

Fashion Revolution Day, a global movement that emerged after the tragic accident in the Rana Plaza textile industry in Bangladesh 9 years ago, will feature a second-hand, craft and design market this Saturday in Murcia, a clothing exchange for attendees, workshops for scenic and creative for the little ones, round tables that will propose consumption alternatives, workshops to take advantage of old and commonly used clothes, such as jeans, DJ sessions, concerts, poetry recitals and talks.

The proposals they put forward try to “reflect on diversity in its broadest sense, seeking synergies between projects that advocate building citizenship and making Murcia talent known.” Among the planned activities, the most innovative is the presentation of the ‘BallRoom Modalogía’, with the participation of Monroe Models. «A show in which there will be no lack of dancing and in which selected ‘looks’ from Tr@peros de Emaus, Proyecto Abraham and Flamingo’s will be presented» and in which body diversity will be given visibility. An issue that will also have an impact on the talk ‘Fatphobia and diverse bodies’.

The activity, “weather permitting”, will take place both inside Hall 2 and outside.