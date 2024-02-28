Fashion | Researchers are concerned about the activities of young clothing entrepreneurs

Experts are concerned about the phenomenon of young people starting their own clothing brands. According to PhD researcher Linda Turunen, they may encourage overconsumption and the production chains are not necessarily ethical.

Onni Vainionpää, 19, from Vantaa, founded his own clothing brand called Leized and is forging a strong profit. The picture shows the brand's new butterfly collection.

Rosa Welling HS

10:46 a.m | Updated 11:23

Young the clothing brands founded seem to have become some kind of phenomenon.

HS told last week From the age of 19 Onni from Vainionpääwhose clothing brand Leized has made a strong turnover. Shortly after this was told From the age of 12 Jens from Kivirantawhich has its own Voislegit brand.