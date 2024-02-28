Wednesday, February 28, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fashion | Researchers are concerned about the activities of young clothing entrepreneurs

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2024
in World Europe
0
Fashion | Researchers are concerned about the activities of young clothing entrepreneurs

Experts are concerned about the phenomenon of young people starting their own clothing brands. According to PhD researcher Linda Turunen, they may encourage overconsumption and the production chains are not necessarily ethical.

Onni Vainionpää, 19, from Vantaa, founded his own clothing brand called Leized and is forging a strong profit. The picture shows the brand's new butterfly collection. Picture: Juhani Niiranen / HS

Rosa Welling HS

| Updated

Young the clothing brands founded seem to have become some kind of phenomenon.

HS told last week From the age of 19 Onni from Vainionpääwhose clothing brand Leized has made a strong turnover. Shortly after this was told From the age of 12 Jens from Kivirantawhich has its own Voislegit brand.

#Fashion #Researchers #concerned #activities #young #clothing #entrepreneurs

See also  Russia | Lavrov: Russia expects permission from Sudan for the Red Sea naval base
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result