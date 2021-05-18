



The fashion industry is in mourning, one of its most renowned designers died in April 2021 after suffering complications from Covid-19, Alber Elbaz. Born in Casablanca, Morocco, but raised in Israel, Elbaz always worked towards a dream, to democratize fashion. Within the industry he was seen as highly technical, often eccentric, but never boring. His work led him to be in charge of houses such as: Guy Laroche, Saint Laurent and Lanvin, where he remained for 14 years. In January 2021 he launched ‘AZ factory’, his democratic fashion project.