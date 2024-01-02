Stella McCartney, Laurence Airline, Vaillant Studio and Litkovska are four fashion brands founded and run by women. Inspired by the desire to always strive to improve, these designers propose solutions to the biggest challenges facing fashion today: from overconsumption and textile pollution to complicated supply chains. The four women know that, at its best, fashion can also be used as a weapon for good.

#Fashion #Readytowear #springsummer #designers #light #world