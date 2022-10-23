The luxury sector has never been better than it is today, both financially and creatively. At Dior, Maria-Grazia Chiuri has asked artist Eva Jospin to design a cave made from recycled cardboard to serve as the backdrop for her fashion tribute to Catherine de’ Medici. Meanwhile, emerging talents Victor Weinsanto and Vincent Pressiat are embracing a collective and collaborative stance as an antidote to the hostilities and harsh realities of the current moment.

