Freedom, a word spoken by all the designers who came to Paris to present their collection. Bodies and minds free from all forms of restrictions. Yohji Yamamoto can’t stand the idea of ​​women being treated like dolls. Hidenori Kumakiri imagines a reconstruction of military uniforms and Mossi Traoré is inspired by the clothing of garbage collectors. For her part, Isabel Marant defends fashion that transcends space and time.

