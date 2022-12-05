Freedom, a word spoken by all the designers who came to Paris to present their collection. Bodies and minds free from all forms of restrictions. Yohji Yamamoto can’t stand the idea of women being treated like dolls. Hidenori Kumakiri imagines a reconstruction of military uniforms and Mossi Traoré is inspired by the clothing of garbage collectors. For her part, Isabel Marant defends fashion that transcends space and time.
#Fashion #Prêtàporter #summer #revolves #freedom
Croatia repeats history: the penalty shootout classifies it to the quarterfinals of Qatar 2022
First modification: 05/12/2022 - 19:08 The Al Janoub stadium was the scene of the first definition from the penalty spot...
Leave a Reply