Modest fashion is a form of dress that adheres to specific dress requirements for reasons of faith as well as personal preference. The modest fashion market is huge, and it’s only growing, with designers and influencers eager to participate in it. France 24 went to see the second edition of ‘Paris Modest Fashion Week’ to delve into the world of this style of clothing.

#Fashion #Paris #Modest #Fashion #Week #thriving #business #spotlight