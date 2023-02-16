Fashion | Papu Design is discontinuing its children’s clothing collection: “The children’s clothing boom has subsided”

In 2013, Papu’s knee-length leggings and bow-tie beanies became mega hits, which parents actually fought over. The founder of Papu Design, Anna Kurkela, says that currently the sale of children’s clothing generates only 15 percent of the company’s turnover.

A Nokian Papu Design announced on Monday that it will give up its children’s clothing collection and focus on developing its women’s clothing collection. Collaborative collections for children may still be created with large retailers, but Papu Design will no longer have its own children’s clothing collections.

“The decision was not easy, but under these circumstances it is certainly the right one. The sale of women’s clothing already generates 85 percent of our turnover”, founder of Papu Design Anna Kurkela tells.

According to Kurkela, the decrease in demand for children’s clothing and the increase in the popularity of women’s clothing have been visible for a long time. Women’s clothing has generated more than half of Papu Design’s turnover for a couple of years now.

“The children’s clothing boom has clearly calmed down from the craziest years. There has been much more supply, and there is no longer enough demand for every brand.”

When Ten years ago, Papu Design released its first children’s clothing collection, the situation was completely different. The beanie and button rain collection quickly sold out, and the collection’s bow beanie and knee-length pants became mega hits among parents.

“The popularity was a bit of a surprise to us as well. Of course, we hoped that people would like the collection, but we didn’t think that there would really be competition for the clothes.”

Kurkela believes that Papu Design’s first children’s clothing collections hit the right moment ten years ago. “That’s when moms started to be interested in responsibility and domestic brands.”

The demand for certain clothes, such as Papu Design’s knee-length pants, the most popular patterns and bow-tie hats, grew wildly, and the supply did not immediately keep up. It certainly accelerated the phenomenon even more, Kurkela thinks.

Throat says that even in women’s clothing, other than tricot clothes, which were worn by both mothers and children in the past, are more interesting these days. Today, the women’s collection includes more office-appropriate clothing and some party clothes as well.

In the future, Papu Design intends not only to develop its women’s clothing collection, but also to consider different operating models for the resale of its products.

“The purpose is to circulate the products so that their life cycle is as long as possible,” says Kurkela.

A similar solution to Papu Design was reached by the Finnish company Nosh a year ago, which announced in November 2021 that it would discontinue its children’s clothing collection and focus solely on women’s clothing. Nosh Company’s operations also started in 2009 specifically with ethical children’s clothing, but sales of children’s clothing began to decline year by year, while women’s clothing began to interest customers even more.

Even a year earlier, Vimma discontinued its own children’s clothing collection, whose braided design was one of the biggest hits during the children’s clothing boom of the 2010s.