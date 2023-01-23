Italian National TV Artists from football to padel

The Italian National TV Artists takes the field again … but in a different field from that of football, precisely that of padel for many of its artists. At the Padel Trend Expò, in the three days, from Friday 13 to Sunday 15 January, a great event took place at the AllianzMiCo Fiera Milano City, the first in great style in Italy, organized by Next Group, an integrated communication group (through the its subsidiary Padel Trend Srl) in collaboration with the Italian Tennis and Padel Federation and Cluster International Padel, with the patronage of the Municipality of Milan.

Around 18,000 visitors for this 3 days of padel & show. Long weekend We can define this as a long weekend, in the 18,000 square meters, available and well organized in terms of layout of the fields and more or less 90 exhibitors connected directly in one direction or another to the trendiest discipline of recent years. Long weekend for all athletes, artists and former sportsmen, even if calling them “ex” or just artists, understand us, seems like an untrue “stuff”, due to their commitment, concentration, play and state of form. Instead, it seems that they have simply changed discipline. To say, Lele Adani, physically fit and on the ball, hit padel blows, not a laughing matter, as did Bobo Vieri, always precise and “shaven clean”, forgive the little implicit reference, but he escaped like this. If you want, let’s include the two of “Chefaticalavitadabomber”, namely Fabio Tocco and Emanuele Stivala, who for the occasion have become athletes like the ones they usually offer us.

Come on, pass us a few jokes, it’s about Padel and a show, which involved a lot of enthusiasts around the playing fields. From the 100% packed grandstands, it would be better to increase the capacity at the next lap, screams, chants and exultation in full “San Siro” style started in certain situations. A kick of life for everyone, a little more for the winners Everyone will be really happy, from those of the Federation to those of the Padel Trend Expo (ask Luigi Spera, please! ) & Fashion Padel with the Italian National TV Artists. Objectives we would say achieved and exceeded.

From the lounge area, many flash interviews were made with the characters of this event. But who were the winners? The obvious answer is: “everyone” and the reason seems frankly and sufficiently clear to us. The answer “sports award” instead officially names the couple Nick Amoruso and Alessandro Stilo as winners. Bonny (Sonia Bonalda) together with Mark Juliano was classified as second couple. We write it only to highlight that women in this sport are “stratoste” protagonists and Bonny proves it. However, if you are curious to see who was there (many and many in the race and in the lounge Zone) connect to our YouTube. Just a bit of patience!

The lineup of VIP athletes and artists (in random order)

DJ Ringo (Virgin Radio) Coach. Gibba (Radio 105). Simone Barbato (Mimo Zelig). Cristian Zenoni (former footballer). Davide Silvestri (GFVIP). Nunzio Fresi (tik toker). Rachele Sangiuliano (former volleyball player). Mark Juliano, (former footballer). Nic Amoruso (former soccer player).

Emanuele Stivala CFVB (Che FaticaLaVitaDaBomber). Fabio Tocco CFVB (CheFaticaLaVitadaBomber). Mariano Cardamone (player). Simone Radaelli (Sport Mediaset). Tommaso Donadoni (tik toker, player).

VIP Supporters (in random order)

Chiara Squaglia (Strip the news). Francesca Leto (TV presenter). Claudia Peroni (journalist). Sarah Maestri (Actress, writer). Vanessa Minotti (TV Presenter). Francesco Mogol (TV host). Davide Paniate (Zelig). Sandra Lovisco (Sports Influencer) Patrizia Lovisco (digital strategist)

All the images, interviews and highlights of the event on www.natv.it and the social pages (instagram and tik tok) of the Italian National Artists TV and Fashion Padel.

