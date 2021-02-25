Fashion New high-profile # meto-case tears the fashion industry in half: Again, a new man tells how top designer Alexander Wang got his hands on it

Fashion icon Alexander Wang is the subject of several allegations of sexual abuse. The silence of the fashion industry in the face of harassment has aroused astonishment.

To the United States fashion designer Alexander Wangiin again facing new allegations of sexual abuse.

A 21-year-old interior design student Keaton Bullen is told the BBC Wang harassed him at the Fishbowl Club in New York in August 2019.

Bullen says Wang invited him and his friends to his table to drink vodka, after which Wang led Bullen to the dance floor. According to Bullen, Wang visited him in the early hours of the morning.

“Suddenly he pulled the zipper of my pants open, put his hand on my pants and started gripping my penis in front of a crowd,” Bloom said. “I froze completely.”

However, Bullen does not intend to file a criminal report against Wang. He says he wanted to share his experience publicly to show his support for other accusers of Wang who have been called liars.

One of Alexander Wang’s lawyers, Paul Tweed, says he is currently awaiting club surveillance tapes that night. The tapes “come with my customer to prove the harassment allegations wrong,” Tweed says.

Alexander Wangiin, 37, harassment allegations have shaken the fashion world this winter. They came to the public in December 2020, when the British model Owen Mooney said in Tiktok, Wang grabbed him at a New York club in January 2017.

This is followed by two Instagram accounts that monitor the grievances of the fashion world, DietPrada and ShitModelManagement, began to share several anonymous allegations of sexual abuse against Wang. In anonymous allegations, Wang was accused of drugging and even rape in addition to seizures.

Later, Mooney has accused the fashion and film industry of “radio silence” regarding stories in which the victim of deeds is “man, gay, trans”.

Mooney is one of eleven people who have made allegations of harassment against Wang, represented by a lawyer who has handled several high-profile harassment cases. Lisa Bloom. Bloom told the BBC most of the cases involved LGBT clubs and no legal action has yet been taken.

Wangia circulated online four years ago. At the time, a 28-year-old construction worker Nick Ward reported on Twitter that Wang grabbed him by the branches at the Mirage Club in New York in September 2017.

Model, transgender Gia Garrison in turn, described her encounter with a fashion designer on Facebook. He told the BBC he met Wang in the VIP area of ​​Slake Club in New York in February 2017.

Garrison had danced near Wang after Wang held out his hand and pulled down the bottom of Garrison’s bikini, almost exposing his genitals in front of everyone.

One of Lisa Bloom’s customers has a similar experience, David Casavantilla. Casavant, who works in the fashion industry, said To The New York Times in a story published in February, Wang pulled his pants and panties down in January 2017 at the Good Room Club in New York to “humiliate” him.

In a 2017 social media debate, several of the people accusing Wang were transgender. In 2019 a musician Azealia Banks – former Wang’s “muse” – shared on their Instagram account anonymous reports that Wang grabbed transgender women.

Alexander Wang over the years, has become known not only for its clothing but also for the festivities it organizes and its wild way of celebrating. According to The New York Times, Wang’s favorite unhindered celebration lasting until the morning has previously been considered quite common in the fashion world. Now, however, it has begun to be alienated, as it is perceived to allow predatory behavior.

Wang has so far denied the allegations against him. In the New Year, he issued a statement, in which he calls the allegations “unfounded and grotesquely false”. Since then, Wang has remained fairly quiet, but according to The New York Times, he has hired more lawyers for himself.

Harassment allegations share the fashion world. Several parties have expressed support for the designer.

Working for Elite Model Management Heather Hughes says he felt Wang for nearly fifteen years and worked with him on several projects over the years. “He always treats models like people and celebrates who they are,” Hughes says.

Model Anna Ewers in turn, describes Wang as “respectful, professional, and compassionate”.

Design rights defensive The Model Alliance, for its part, released on December 29th social media opinion, in which it says it supports those accusing Wang. The Model Alliance also accuses the fashion industry of allowing harassment.

Also Attorney Lisa Bloom notes Peoplethat the fashion industry has been turning a blind eye to sexual abuse for an unnecessarily long time. Bloom says he has represented several models in related lawsuits.

“Designs are not props, and they have the same rights to respect in their workplace as everyone else,” Bloom notes.

Alexander Harassment allegations against Wang are certainly not the only #metoo stories about the fashion industry.

Spokesperson, author and TV personality Kelly Cutrone notes In an interview with The New York Times to be surprised at how long the fashion industry continues to remain silent as harassment allegations increase.

“It’s an area where borders are very blurred.”