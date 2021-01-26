Due to restrictions imposed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, Paris Fashion Week is being held digitally. Fashion shows, interviews and face-to-face celebrations are not taking place. Instead, shoppers and journalists are invited to sit back and watch movies. How are these fashion movies made? We spent 72 hours with Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, a young Parisian designer whose collection, shown at the Palais de Tokyo, is inspired by Franz Kafka’s book ‘The Trial’ and brought to life with the help of choreographer Sohrâb Chitan. .