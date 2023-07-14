





06:00 Pharrell Williams is seen after the Kim Jones Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection show for the Dior Homme fashion house during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, France on June 23, 2023. © REUTERS – GONZALO FUENTES

By:



Pascal Mourier

Media TV



It has been the fashion event of the spring-summer 2024 season. Fashion journalists, buyers, celebrities and influencers from all over the world flocked to the French capital to see the oldest bridge in Paris, the Pont Neuf, being decked out in glittering gold. It was the first collection for singer Pharrell Williams as Louis Vuitton’s head of menswear. FRANCE 24 witnessed the event in which Yohji Yamamoto also participated.