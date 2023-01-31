





06:00 ‘Don’t do that’, Yohji Yamamoto’s winter 2023 menswear collection. © Pascalmourier

Almost every fashion collection presented in Paris has a name, like ‘Enfants Terribles’ for the Japanese brand Kidill, which revives culture skateboarding of the 90s. For Yohji Yamamoto, it’s ‘Don’t do that.’ At Walter Van Beirendonck, the collection is called ‘We need new eyes to see the future’, while Rick Owens has chosen ‘Luxor Men’s’ and Jeanne Friot ‘Red Warriors’. Politically Committed Collections, unisex and avant-garde with a message or intention behind each name.