“The Italian brand, from fashion to design to many other economic sectors, has an estimated value of over 1,800 billion and is in the top 20 of the strongest national brands on the planet. The knows it well government which is finalizing a law to protect ‘Made in Italy’. There are too many, and too precious, Italian brands that have made the history of our Fashion and our Design, just to remain in my regional delegations, of which we have lost ownership in the last decade”. So the Councilor for Tourism, Territorial Marketing and Fashion of the Lombardy Region, Barbara Mazzaliin a video message at the event of presentation of the seventh issue of the ‘Corporate Communication Magazine’, entitled “Brand Italy, the country that tells its story”at the Unified Army Club at Palazzo Cusani in Milan.

“The common effort must be to contribute to maintaining the value of our brand and the institution that I represent is concretely committed to enhancing the national and regional brand such as competitive advantage for territorial attractiveness – Mazzali said again -. Our gaze is on the world, but without ever forgetting the fundamental contribution of our compatriots: Italians are the first judges of Made in Italy, who appreciate, love and seek, with only one ‘gap’: sometimes Italian products, for their high quality and also sustainability, are more expensive. This is something to think about.”

It’s still: “We need to transform the entire production chain from the point of view of environmental sustainability, a theme that can no longer be postponed, for example, precisely in the fashion world, which falls within my powers. This is an area where one is making its way logic different from the consumerist one of ‘disposable’, but more value is given to things, in a perspective of circular economy“.

“There sustainability it includes multiple aspects, including the social and economic one, in reference to those who work – continued the councilor -. So I think that the Italian supply chain must be one guarantee against those who are exploited in some countries, with child labour, for example. Then there is one consumer sustainabilitywhich can direct its purchasing choices towards certain products, such as those Made in Italy”.

Another element, Mazzali underlined, “is that of the ‘know-how craftsman‘”, which has always been supported by the Lombardy Region. It is, however, fundamentalconcluded the commissioner, “that the craftsman of the future’

know

reconciling ‘artisan values’ with new technologies“.