Fashion | Many young people now have accessories hanging around their necks, the kind of which used to be seen only on grandma at family parties

A pearl necklace, stereotypically associated with older women’s clothing, has become a popular accessory among young people.

Multi the young man from Helsinki now has an accessory hanging around his neck, the likes of which have traditionally only been seen on great-grandmothers at family parties.

It’s a white pearl necklace.

In the last year, pearls have become popular with both young women and men. They have been seen, for example, on many artists About Harry Styles and About Billie Eilish to Finnish To Benjamin Peltosen.

Recently, a similar piece of jewelry was also seen in Yle’s hit series Adult in the third season, Artu from Helsinki (Elias Salonen) on.

Singer Benjamin Peltonen had a pearl necklace hanging around his neck in the summer of last year.

Pearl jewelry also used by a 16-year-old high school student Samuel Aaltonen, who lives in Jokioin. She says that she is interested in fashion and dressing, and that she got the inspiration to wear jewelry initially from social media.

“I noticed that pearl jewelry is now in and really cool. In addition, it goes with many different outfits and gives a nice, fresh look,” he says.

16-year-old Samuel Aaltonen started wearing pearls after noticing that they surfaced on social media. In the picture, she is wearing real pearls from her grandmother.

According to Aaltonen, pearl jewelry has become more common this year, especially among high school and junior high school students, and you can often see them on the social media service Tiktok.

According to him, pearls are used much more in Helsinki compared to, for example, Jokiois, which has a population of just over 5,000. Aaltonen often visits Helsinki, where dressing is in a certain way more free.

“I personally got a little comment in my hometown when I started wearing pearls that ‘what are those really?'” he says.

“Since then, some have started using them here as well. But in Helsinki, we go even faster and more after trends and fashion.”

See also Heat makes us aggressive and violent In the recent third season of the adult series, a pearl necklace can be seen around the neck of Artu (Elias Salonen), sitting on the right. Also in the picture are Oona (Anna Airola) and Kuisma (Mikko Kauppila).

Today Aaltonen owns two different pearls. The thinner ones are a real treasure: they are his grandmother’s old ones. The thicker ones have been bought from Tokmanni.

According to Aaltonen, pearl jewelry can be purchased from many different places. Some make their jewelry themselves, some use their relatives’ old pearls, and the shops offer different options.

“Nevertheless, quite a few stores have run out of pearls, because they are such a sought-after item,” says Aaltonen.

For example, the usual white pearl necklace from Tokmanni’s online store was sold out and was not available in any store in Helsinki on Friday.

Rap artist Asap Rocky already wore a pearl necklace when he performed at Blockfest in Tampere in 2019.

Beads according to Aaltonen, can be combined with almost any clothing or outfit. The jewelry can be used, for example, as an accessory for a hoodie, sweater or t-shirt.

“Beads go well with a basic street look, but maybe I wouldn’t wear them with a suit.”

Stereotypically, pearl necklaces are associated with older women’s clothing, but now young men can wear them too.

According to Aaltonen, it’s great that Generation Z has found gems. According to him, it also speaks of how many old things come back into fashion.

“It’s nice that pearls are no longer just for women of the 18th century British court.”