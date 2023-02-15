Fashion | Louis Vuitton hired Pharrell Williams for a major wash, and it’s also causing a stir in the fashion world

Louis Vuitton named Pharrell Williams artistic director of men’s fashion. The fashion world reacted to the musician’s choice in contradictory ways.

Fashion and the entertainment industry joined hands again when top fashion brand Louis Vuitton said on Tuesday that he had chosen an American musician by Pharrell Williams as artistic director of men’s fashion.

Louis Vuitton announced the appointment on their Instagram pages.

In its update, the fashion label wrote that Williams is “a visionary whose creative universes span music, art and fashion.”

According to the brand, Williams has “established his position as a cultural global icon”.

Louis Vuitton the washroom of the artistic director of men’s fashion has been considered one of the most prestigious places of view and influence in the fashion world.

Former artistic director of the brand’s men’s fashion Virgil Abloh died in November 2021.

In 2020, Abloh said In an interview with The New York Timesthat Williams has inspired him and a whole generation of young black artists.

Williams is best known for his musical achievements as a singer and producer. The songs are included in his biggest hits Happy and Blurred Lines, and he has won a total of 13 Grammy Awards.

In 2003, Williams founded the Billionaire Boys Club brand, which is considered the epitome of street fashion, together with a Japanese designer Nigon with. The brand has collaborated with sports giant Adidas and luxury brands Moncler and Chanel, for example. Top fashion brand Kenzo chose Nigo as its artistic director in 2021.

Fashion world reacted somewhat to Williams’ appointment contradictory.

Some of the experts expressed their disappointment that a public figure has been chosen to lead an influential brand instead of, for example, a rising young designer.

Commentators saw Williams’ choice as somewhat of a crowd-pleasing commercial decision that gets people talking rather than potentially making unprecedented artistic decisions.

Before Abloh’s followers were speculated to announce Williams’ appointment According to The New York Times for example, British designers Grace Wales Bonner mixed Martine Rose and US designers Telfar Clements and Colm Dillane. Louis Vuitton told in Januarythat Dillane, known in the fashion world as Kidsuper, has been chosen as the brand’s first guest designer for men’s fashion.

Williams’ first Louis Vuitton collection will be presented in June at men’s fashion weeks in Paris.