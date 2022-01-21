ITheir eyes are still glassy as Alisa and Keiho Menkhaus from fashion label Susumu Ai smile for the photographers’ cameras after their fashion show. It was the first time for Keiho Menkhaus to see his sister’s fashion on the runway. “I was overwhelmed and couldn’t stop crying,” he says. Because the collection that they presented on Tuesday evening in the Frankfurt event location “Danzig am Platz” is a very personal matter for the siblings: “Susumu” is the Japanese word for “progressive”, and it was their grandfather’s name; “Ai” – the first kanji syllable of Alisa Menkhaus’ name – means “love”. And for the label’s logo, Alisa and Keiho Menkhaus use their Japanese family crest. So, the catwalk also shows the enduring love for Japan.

Many of the pieces are unmistakably inspired by traditional Japanese clothing: collars reminiscent of kimonos, wide obi belts, fabrics from Japan. “At first glance, it’s streetwear fashion, but if you look closer you can find these little details that I really care about,” says designer Alisa Menkhaus, whose friend drew flowers resembling cherry blossoms on the runway walls. The Esmod Berlin graduate is also concerned with details at the show on the occasion of the Frankfurt Fashion Week, for which she was selected by the Fashion Council Germany. In addition to Susumu-Ai fashion, the models are also adorned with filigree jewelery from Atelier Anna Auras, bags from the Frau Frieda label, glasses from Leinz Eyewear and New Balance sneakers, as well as leather shoes from Maison Baum. “We were able to choose from the Fashion Council members which labels best match our fashion,” says the thirty-year-old. So you can see a kind of fashion council collective.









The siblings, who were born in Tokyo and moved to Germany with their family in 2001, want to continue the beauty of Japanese craftsmanship with their fashion and thus keep it alive. In addition to women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, Susumu Ai now also has a minimalist bridal fashion collection at the request of customers. This is particularly popular in German-speaking countries, says Keiho Menkhaus, who does the business part of the work for the label.

An important topic for the company with six employees: sustainability. Even though online trading has become more important for the four-and-a-half-year-old label due to the corona pandemic, most of its fashion is made to order and in Berlin to avoid overproduction. Because they are made to measure, they have direct contact with the customers. “There’s a lot more love in it than in an online purchase,” says Alisa Menkhaus. “And our customers should also be able to touch what they see.” The wedding dresses should not only be worn once for a festive occasion, but should also be suitable for everyday use thanks to their minimalist design. “We don’t want a throwaway society,” says the designer. While Susumu Ai blouses start at 300 euros, there are also more affordable pieces made from equally high quality leftovers. Far away from fast-moving trends, her fashion should be timeless – like the love of the bicultural siblings for their grandfather.