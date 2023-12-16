Fashion | Kanye West hired a Russian designer who has been accused of inappropriate messaging a minor

Gosha Rubchinskiy, 39, was one of the hottest names in street fashion between 2015 and 2018.

Plasterer Kanye West has hired a Russian as the head designer of its Yeezy brand To Gosha Rubchinskiy.

West tells about it in the message service X. American websites have also reported on the appointment Complex and Hypebeast.

in Moscow born and studied Rubchinskiy, 39, was one of the hottest names in street fashion between 2015 and 2018. He presented his first collection in 2008.

In the interviews he gave, he said that he was inspired by, for example, the 1990s and the skateboarding culture. The prints on the clothes were often in Cyrillic letters. He also recycled the logos of sportswear brands popular in the 1990s, such as Kapa, ​​Fila and Sergio Tacchini.

Rubchinskiy's brand was eventually operated by Comme des Garçons, a fashion house founded in Japan underbut as an independent clothing brand.

in Russia Worked for Vogue fashion magazine Liza Ostatina explained Rubchinskiy's vision in a 2016 interview with Hypebeast in the interview. In his opinion, the collections reflected the Russia of the 1990s.

In fashion shows, it could mean, for example, pairing dress shoes with a tracksuit or as clothes that looked too big on the models.

“In Russia in the 1990s, men didn't really have a style because it was so hard to get clothes. They dressed in what felt best, and didn't think about mixing different styles of clothes,” Ostatina said in an interview.

In the peak years of his career, Rubchinskiy was able to collaborate with sports giant Adidas and luxury brand Burberry, for example.

The year 2018 at the end, however, Rubchinskiy's upward flight froze. Allegations of his inappropriate behavior began to spread on social media.

According to the screenshots, Rubchinskiy had lured a 16-year-old boy as a model. In the screenshots, Rubchinskiy had asked the boy to take photos of himself in the bathroom.

Rubchinskiy's representatives acknowledged the exchange of messages For the Hypebeast publicationbut claimed it was taken out of context.

“Person [16-vuotias poika] had said that he is not alone and cannot take a photo of himself. Therefore, Gosha [Rubchinskiy] suggested she quickly go to the bathroom and take a picture through the mirror,” they explained in a statement.

Rubchinskiy's representatives claimed that the 16-year-old boy only wanted to put a bad light on the clothing designer he had previously admired.

Last years Rubchinskiy has mostly stayed out of the public eye and the brand bearing his name has not presented new collections. He has been working for the new GR-Uniforma clothing brand he founded.

Rubchinskiy has yet to publicly comment on working for Kanye West's Yeezy brand.

On its website, the Rubchinskiy brand says that it is now “moving to a new phase”. With an Instagram account has shared a photo of West and the rapper Ty Dolla Signin from the alleged cover image of the joint album.

Yeezy brand is primarily known for its footwear collections with sports giant Adidas. Among the products made in cooperation with the clothing chain Gap, the boxy hoodies have received a lot of attention on social media.

In the fall of 2022, Adidas ended cooperation with West. The background was West's anti-Semitic comments and racist antics.

The cooperation agreement between West and Gap was also terminated in autumn 2022 after about two years. American newspaper of The New York Times according to Gap had originally planned the cooperation to continue for up to ten years.