Fashion, Italy conquers the podium green with Ovs and Gucci

Gucci, Coach and Burberry they are the luxury brands most attentive to circularity, but they remain on the podium of the overall standings Patagonia, The North Face and Levi’s. This is what emerges from the Circular Fashion Index 2022, the ranking drawn up by the strategic consulting firm Kearney, which evaluates the efforts of brands to extend the life cycle of products.

The ranking covered this year 150 global brands representing 20 countries and 6 segments: sports and outdoor, underwear and lingerie, luxury, premium / affordable luxury, mass market and fast fashion. The circularity performance of the companies was evaluated on seven dimensions, covering both the primary market, i.e. the sale of new products to customers (evaluating the share of recycled fabrics, the weight of circularity in brand communication, the level of detail of the instructions and the availability of repair services) and secondary (which includes second-hand sales, rental services and the collection of used clothing). Each of the dimensions was given a score for a total value from 1 to 10.

If we look at the overall result, the fashion industry’s average score has doubled in one year, she comments Dario MinutellaPrincipal Kearney Italia “.” This value reflects on the one hand a more marked investment by brands in circularity, on the other the need, to achieve sufficiency, to adopt a strategy that increasingly involves the entire ecosystem: from consumers, suppliers , regulators up to the financial system, “he continues Minutella.

“Particular attention is paid to Italy, which has an industrial fabric mainly characterized by small and medium-sized businesses where an incisive and inclusive action of the fashion system can really make a difference. The Italian result, however, is in line with that of the main countries analyzed. in the ranking, with peaks of excellence that stand out in the top ten and that in luxury earn the first place globally ”, concludes Minutella.

The overall result on sustainable commitment is still uphill for the fashion industry who struggles to achieve enough (3 points out of 10). In fact, only 7% of brands now regularly use recycled materials compared to 39% who do not use them and 54% who use them exclusively for selected details or products.

Also there communication on product care or ” ethical ” advice on use remains nicheOnly 46% of brands provide approximately these details to their customers, while 44% do not at all. However, European brands stand out once again: of the 150 brands monitored, 35% are made in Germany, France and Italy. Italy stands out in the global Top 10 with two leading brands Gucci And Ovs and a parterre of 14 brands.

Stay out of the top positions there France however, with its 22 brands, it reaches the highest score in the CFX (3.65), followed by Italy (2.95) and Germany (2.63), with Esprit in fourth place, Adidas in the first quartile and Hugo Boss in the second.

The United States with an average score of 2.95 they align with Italy thanks to the positioning of Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face – the three best Cfx performers. Of the remaining 16 countries the Sweden is the one who got the best score (thanks to Lindex), followed by Canada (with Lululemon) and United Kingdom (with Burberry). Looking at the global Top 10, Patagonia, Levi’s and The North Face the best performers are confirmed with an average of more than 8 points out of 10 (respectively 8.50, 8.20 and 8.05).

The improvement of the score of Patagonia reflects a new rental program recently launched by the brand with the Awayco platform and the use of a larger share of recycled fabrics. Progress also sustained in Levi’s by the new capsule collection exclusively for rent, made of up-cycled denim made with vintage jeans with the “Ganni” brand. The North Face while increasing the use of recycled fabrics, unlike Patagonia and Levi’s, it has not yet entered the rental business, currently only available through third-party websites. The first sustainable brand in the world is the Florentine maison Gucci.

The brand has stepped up its sustainable efforts with Gucci Equilibrium and the collection Off the Gridconstantly improving communication and investing in new circular initiatives such as Gucci-econyl Pre Consumer Fabric Take Back program e Gucci-up. Also Ovswhich last year was in the top quartile of the rankings, has climbed further to fifth position in 2022. The company has in fact increased its share of recycled fabrics from 65% of the 2020 collection, with the aim of reaching 90% by 2025.

