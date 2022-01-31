Fashion Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana is giving up furs

The Italian company justifies its decision to abandon the important role of the fashion industry in social responsibility.

Italian luxury fashion company Dolce & Gabbana will stop using furs in all its collections from this year.

The company said in a joint statement with the animal rights organization Humane Society International, according to the news agency Reuters.

Dolce & Gabbana justifies its waiver decision with the important role of the fashion industry in social responsibility.

The luxury brand will switch to using ecological fur clothing and accessories, but will continue to work with fur masters to preserve jobs and skills.

Dolce & Gabbanan in addition, Armani, Kering, Prada, Valentino, Versace and Moncler have announced an end to the use of furs.

Fashion brands are under pressure to stop using furs to remain attractive to younger customers who emphasize ethical and environmental issues.