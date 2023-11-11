Deputy says that being a model is a childhood dream and an ally of her career in the National Congress

The federal deputy Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) paraded on Friday (10.Nov.2023) at SPFW (São Paulo Fashion Week), at the Iguatemi shopping mall, in the South Zone of the capital of São Paulo. In addition to carrying out a “child’s dream”Hilton said he understands that “fashion is politics” and walking the runway brings the causes she represents to the catwalk.

“I always wanted to be a model. Life took very difficult turns, my story took me to places that made me forget a little about this dream”, he said in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo. “When I was little, I watched the Victoria’s Secret fashion show on TV, and I was obsessed with the angels. There was also Naomi Campbell, who was a black reference”, he declared.

For the deputy, “fashion is political, the catwalk is political and brands are political”, and this helps her to take her causes especially to younger people. “When I walk the catwalk for the first time, being a representative of the causes I represent and the Legislative Branch, I feel that I have changed not only my story, but the history of politics”, he stated.

In July of this year, Hilton signed a contract with the modeling agency Joy Management, but this was the second time that she modeled at the event, having participated in the 2022 edition.