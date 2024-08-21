A sensational growth

In 2023 the Formula 1 has generated a media coverage on Instagram for the brands associated with her quantified at 128 million dollarsaccording to the study by the Karla Otto agency. A more than valid reason for brands to invest further in the category at the top of motorsport.

Then considering the value generated on Instagram from teams and athletes, Among all world sports, Formula 1 is in second place overallbehind only the UEFA Champions League in football.

And the luxury brands – led by those in fashion – have recorded a return on investment equal to $18.8 million, thanks to F1 (Lefty 2023 data). The fashion industry is therefore seeing its interest in the Circus amply repaid. Since the pandemic, several clothing companies have tied themselves to F1: H&M, Pacific Sunwear, Hugo Boss, Dior, Prada, Lululemon, Mitchell & Ness, Rimowa, Valentino, Palm Angels, TravisMathew, Kappa, Cherry and Puma. And Adidas is ready to imitate them.

The analysis then narrowed its focus to teams and drivers, classifying them by media value generated on Instagram and thus identifying the best ones to invest in:

POS Team Media value generated (2023) 1 Mercedes $33.9 million 2 Ferrari $25.4 million 3 Red Bull $22.5 million 4 Aston Martin $13.9 million 5 Alpine $12.8 million

POS Pilot Media value generated (2023) 1 Lewis Hamilton $186.4 million 2 Charles Leclerc $184.5 million 3 Carlos Sainz $143.7 million 4 Max Verstappen $109.2 million 5 George Russell $101.3 million

The Hamilton brand

And who else? Lewis Hamiltonalways passionate about fashion, is the perfect link between the two worldsThe seven-time world champion regularly attends the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week and his looks often end up on the covers of specialized magazines such as Vogue, GQ or She. And it is no coincidence that a few days ago the official F1 account dedicated a post to the English driver’s clothing.

Hamilton has been collaborating with fashion and luxury brands for yearsjust think of Tommy Hilfiger, Valentino, Saul Nash or IWC Schaffausen watches and it was news a month ago that he was an ambassador and guest designer for Dior. In addition to his personal brand, +44, for which he worked with Takashi Murakami.

And in the world of fashion there is much is expected from the future collaboration between Lewis Hamilton and a timeless brand like Ferrari: a winning partnership that could convince further sponsors and brands to join Formula 1. Also remembering that the Prancing Horse itself in 2021 launched a ready-to-wear clothing line designed by designer Rocco Iannone. Joshua Robinson, reporter for the Wall Street Journalhe in fact explained: “Lewis is the quintessential 21st century sports star, easily moving from culture to fashion to music. While Ferrari represents racing. Sponsors will see Ferrari and Lewis as complementary to their respective images. Lewis will give Ferrari a touch of modernity that it hasn’t always had.”