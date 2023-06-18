The first edition of the International Woolmark Prize in 1954 crowned none other than Yves Saint Laurent and Karl Lagerfeld. Today, designers from around the world compete for a prize fund of A$200,000 and a prestigious mentorship programme. The collections must be made with 100% wool and respect the principles of sustainable fashion. This year’s Grand Prix was awarded to Nigerian designer Adeju Thomson, who was inspired by the idea of ​​”decolonizing design”.

