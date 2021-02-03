Polyester, a very polluting material found in half of the fabrics, is used twice as much as it was 20 years ago, according to a report published Tuesday February 2 by the NGO Changing Markets Foundation. According to the NGO, which has already pinned Coca Cola, Nestlé and Danone for their use of plastic, its production could even double by 2030.

The fashion industry is once again singled out, and more particularly “fast fashion”, this low-cost fashion sector which regularly renews its collections. The report highlights the growing dependence that this sector has on fossil fuels and the catastrophic impact that this link has on the environment, the climate, as well as the growing health risks.

The annual production of polyester, made up of processed oil and gas, pollutes as much as 180 coal-fired power plants, according to the report supported by an NGO collective like No Plastic In My Sea. “Every time we wash a synthetic fabric, hundreds of thousands of plastic microfibers are released into the wash water to end up in rivers, oceans, and the air we breathe”, explains No Plastic In My Sea general delegate Muriel Papin.

Defenders of the environment therefore call on the European Union to curb the overproduction of “fast fashion” and to regulate the production of synthetic textiles as it has done for single-use plastics.