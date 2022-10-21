Fashion | “In the Yankees, Bakari would already be working for Nike, Tesla or Yeezy.” – Twenty-something Bakari Diarra created a clothing brand that became a social phenomenon.

“We’ll see how big our brand can still get. Vitunleija surprises even me every day,” says Bakari Diarra.

Bakari Diarra, 24, with the help of social media and friends became a trendsetter in Helsinki’s street fashion, quickly founded a clothing brand and ended up on the brink of bankruptcy. Now the traveler of his own path has returned and learned the basics of entrepreneurship.

In August 2019 Marimekko presented its new Kioski collection in Herttoniemi, Helsinki, when a 21-year-old walked into the event Bakari Diarra.

Diarra was wearing a white hoodie on which he himself had made a “diamond” poppy – one of the company’s most classic designs.