Florian, Antoine, Noémie and Juliette are not students, but interns. In the free alternative fashion school Casa 93, there are no students, no teachers, no grades. An approach that is already paying off. The school encourages collaborative work, supervised by industry professionals. Not surprisingly, the creative minds in their twenties from their fourth class have collectively created a collection they called ‘Inouï’ (Unheard of) and of which they made a film.