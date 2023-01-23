





06:00 l’artiste performer schun “zion“ lors de la soirée “House Of Habibi“, Institut Du Monde Arabe © Valentin Bourgault

Apart from the exhibition ‘Habibi: The revolutions of love’, which highlights the queer codes of the Arab world, the Institute of the Arab World, in Paris, offered a scenic evening to bring together all audiences and celebrate tolerance, love, individual emancipation and the freedom to exist in difference through voguing. A cultural and political commitment, praised, among others, by the artists Vinii Revlon, Vanina Ninja, Myss Keta and the president of the Institute, Jack Lang.