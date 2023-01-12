New fashion trend named famous fashion historian and TV presenter Alexander Vasiliev in his personal Telegram channel.

“Recent years have been and still are radical, harsh and testing us. But life goes on, and, consequently, the search for solutions continues. The fashion world has offered us a new trend for a bright wardrobe. For several seasons in a row, color therapy has been saving and supporting thousands of women,” the specialist wrote.

According to him, bright sunny colors have a positive effect on the emotional state and improve mood, provoking a surge of dopamine. In this regard, Vasiliev recommended “adding more colors to this world.”

Earlier, Alexander Vasiliev called an indispensable element of women’s wardrobe. He noted that a festive evening dress will cheer up not only its owner, but also the people around her.