Fashion | HBL: Finnish designer suspects Kalevala Jewelry of plagiarism

Fashion|The jewelry line is the first major launch of Kalevala Jewelry’s new creative director, Aino Ahlnäs.

Jewelry designer Matilda Mannström has started a discussion about possible plagiarism suspicions with the Kalevala Koru company, says Hufvudstadsbladet (HBL).

According to Mannström, the new Kalevala Jewelry Pine trees-jewelry collection reminds me of her Souvenir d’Océan– collection. According to the designer, there are similarities in the form and appearance of the jewelry as well as in the adjustment mechanism of the pendants.

Size Pine treescollection includes a necklace, bracelet, brooch, pendant and earrings.

Pännyt jewelry series is Kalevala Jewelry’s new creative director Only Aino Ahlnäs the first major launch. Ahlnäs confirms to HBL that discussions have begun.

“I am very sorry for what he is experiencing pines-that our collection is too similar to her jewelry. We have very careful processes and principles in our design and any kind of plagiarism is definitely against the values ​​of Kalevala Jewelry”, Ahlnäs writes in an email to HBL.

However, Ahlnäs does not consider the collection to be plagiarism, but considers it to be the independent creations of two designers.

“However, I want to emphasize that we are taking this very seriously and will resolve the matter immediately,” he says.

Recently launched Pine trees– collection was designed by an award-winning jewelry designer Ildar Wafinwho graduated from the Lahti Institute of Design and the Royal College of Art in London. He has completed an internship at Louis Vuitton and achieved success at the Hyères Festival fashion competition in France. Wafin was selected as the Finnish Fashion Awards winner in the New Talent category in May.

Kalevala Korun according to the release The Männyt jewelry series combines the mysticism of Finnish nature with modern, innovative design.

“The new collection draws its inspiration from the pine trees that grow in the archipelago, their toughness and rugged beauty,” the announcement says.