











Haute Couture Winter 2022 © Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing

No matter the state of the world, fashion’s job is to keep people dreaming. By emphasizing the power of art, fashion not only provides entertainment, but also underpins the economy and can even be subtly political. At Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri works closely with kyiv-based artist Olesia Trofymenko. Meanwhile, Jean-Paul Gaultier, now run by the Spanish group Puig, has invited Olivier Rousteing from Balmain to interpret the brand’s DNA.