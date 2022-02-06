For this summer 2022 Haute Couture, only 17 brands paraded due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that is, just over half of the houses present on the official calendar. Dior’s Maria-Grazia Chiuri offered an ode to embroidery at the Musée Rodin in Paris, Jean Paul Gaultier handed over the reins of his empire to Belgian designer Glenn Martens, while Alexandre Vauthier embraced the Roaring Twenties as a tribute to our collective resilience in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.