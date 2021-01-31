“If you don’t go to haute couture, haute couture will go to you!” This mantra has been repeated over and over again for almost a year, although we all hope that the new normal will not continue for much longer. In the meantime, we take a look at the haute couture offering for the summer of 2021, revealed as short films posted on social media. At Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri has teamed up with Italian director Matteo Garrone to tell a story through the Tarot cards. The film is both a form of publicity and a cinematic achievement. .