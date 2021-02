Haute couture is a dazzling array of possibilities, and in times of pandemic, face-to-face shows are increasingly being replaced by film productions. Japanese designer Yuima Nakazato has embraced new techniques inspired and showcased by model-turned-activist Lauren Wasser, who lost both legs to toxic shock syndrome. Meanwhile, Italian Sofia Crociani finds inspiration in cognitive experiments from the 1950s and 1960s that tracked the effect of LSD on spiders. .