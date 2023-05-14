Young Ukrainian designer Ivan Frolov delves into our propensity to search for the source of our desires. Dutch designer Iris van Herpen dives into the depths of the ocean. Meanwhile, Japanese Yuima Nakazato explores Nairobi’s garbage mountain. Dutch duo Viktor & Rolf take an intellectual approach to research with a wry take on glamour, and Frenchman Alexandre Vauthier explores the practical needs of his clients.

