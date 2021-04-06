Fashion Girls series creator Lena Dunham launched a plus-size clothing collection – “Bigger bodies are judged so often”

Lena Dunham’s collection of five garments was launched in conjunction with 11 Honoré online stores.

Award-winning and controversial Girlsseries creator, screenwriter, director and actor Lena Dunham launched its own plus-size clothing collection on Monday.

The collection was launched together with 11 Honoré online stores. It specializes in fashion for plus-size women.

Dunham says In an interview with The New York Timesthat she wants to contribute to making people believe that bigger women are somehow no fooler than leaner ones.

“Bigger bodies are judged so often. I think one of the judgments is that bigger women would be stupider, ”Dunhan said.

“They eat too much and can’t stop. Skinny women are more attentive and know how to use their willpower. Bigger women are limited in their understanding of the world, and they continue to do things that hurt themselves, ”Dunham sums up his own experience of public opinion for The New York Times.

Dunham’s own body size has varied a lot over the last ten years.

Dunhamin there are only five pieces of clothing in the collection: a blazer, a skirt, a dress, a sleeveless shirt and a button-down collared shirt. No sportswear.

“I am completely given up the idea that I would have some sort of impresario or type, which is to say everyone. … This clothing collection is a direct answer to my own experiences, ”Dunham told The New York Times.

In an interview Dunham also says he’s not a fan of the words “plus-size,” “curves,” or “body positivity.”

“What makes the body positivity movement complicated is that it is for those few privileged people who have a body that looks like people want to feel positive. We want curvy bodies that look like Kim Kardashianin the size would have increased slightly. ”

11 Honorén founder Patrick Herning said The Guardianthat because Dunham has performed on the red carpet in both size 4 (S, 34 EU standard) and 14 (L, 44), he has a “unique perspective that I know resonates with our clients”.

Dunham is known as a high fashion friend who has appeared in photos from several fashion magazines and made his catwalk debut last year at London Fashion Week. In In 2013 he published In Venice, wearing a Finnish Samuji shirt