Pascal Mourier

Media TV



Street sweepers from the capital, Lomé, participated in the tenth edition of the Togolese International Fashion Festival. This time, its founder wanted to raise awareness about current environmental issues by paying homage to a group of women on the front lines of that fight. The designers were eager to show off their recycling prowess, using materials like metal sponges to make their designs, a way to create awareness through fashion.