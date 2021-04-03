Fashion For years, Aalto University trained fashion designers who disappeared into the world – Now they are back, but can Finland take advantage of them?

The pandemic also broke the fashion world, and many designer talents got tired of working in studios in London, Paris or Milan. They should now be able to utilize them, says Aalto University’s professor of fashion design.

Over the years every spring, usually during the Aalto University fashion show or the Hyères fashion competition, the same debate has taken place: young talents are being raised here, in which the fashion houses of Paris and Milan are interested. There they then disappear when there are no fashion jobs in Finland. So why are they even trained, for the needs of others?

In Aalto, the teaching of clothing design had been systematically developed since the beginning of the millennium, and in the last decade it began to bear fruit.

Talent seekers turned their eyes here to the north, and Finland became a source of creativity for the world’s fashion industry.

“It looks like every Finnish fashion house has a Finnish employee at the moment,” said the fashion designer Heikki Salonen Voguelle in 2019.

At least Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Céline, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, MM6 and Alexander McQueen had Finns working at various laundries. Whoever was somewhere was not allowed to be printed in the magazine, as the nature of the work included a confidentiality agreement.

Then hit by a coronavirus pandemic.

“Corona mixed the pack really badly, ”says Aalto University’s fashion professor Pirjo Hirvonen.

People around the world were content with telecommuting in their online stores, and many fashion houses enforced strict spending discipline. The young designers sat in their tiny Parisian units and did what they could via a computer. Part of the work was over.

There was a slight pick-up in the winter, and Aalto was again asked about the trainees, even in terms of recruitment, Hirvonen says.

The fashion world is changing. It needs to take a stand on the eco-crisis as well as on a world that is changing in many other ways, such as issues of identity and racism.

“Clearly creative talents are in high demand. Fashion houses work hard to create something new and meaningful and to see things differently, ”says Hirvonen.

But not all designers who graduated from Aalto want to live forever in a stamp-sized Parisian apartment and work around the clock.

For the first time, Pirjo Hirvonen says that he noticed the phenomenon of return migration when the Brexit debate became hot. In Finland, the quality of life is better.

“I’ve also been asked why we train fashion designers when they just go out into the world,” Hirvonen says. “I have said that the good go, because they learn there something that can never learn to Finland.”

Many have now applied for their studies abroad and returned to Finland.

Many now support themselves by making collections of collaborations with various companies, even if their own brand is in their dreams.

Thence one example is, among other things, the young designer of the year who collaborated with Vallila Ervin Latimer. Latimer worked for long weeks in Italy under the high-rise Alyx fashion brand.

Ervin Latimer­

“I felt it was time to connect with my homeland, family and friends, and give myself a chance to get excited about creative work again, on my own terms,” Latimer says.

Graduated from Aalto and received an honorable mention in the Hyères fashion competition Maria Korkeila he also develops his own clothing brand. On its side, he has collaborated with Fiskars on gardening clothing. The project is quoted all the way through The New York Times.

At the request of Fiskars, Maria Korkeila made gardening stylish.­

There were many reasons for returning from France and Italy, Korkeila says.

“I came partly because of the corona, partly for personal reasons and partly because there are better resources and safety nets here for self-employment.”

Fashion designers Rolf Ekroth and Maria Korkeila.­

The Hyères finalist runs his own brand from Helsinki Rolf Ekroth.

Also Generation older and more established designers have moved their homes from the world to Finland.

Among other things, Heikki Salonen moved his home back to Finland, at least for the time being. From here, he works remotely as the creative director of Maison Margiela’s MM6 brand and also runs his own Vyner Articles brand. However, he also has to be physically in Paris at times, and he says he travels regularly “from quarantine to quarantine”.

Sasu Kauppi­

Kanye Westin Designed for the Yeezy brand Sasu Kauppi returned from Los Angeles a little earlier. He also runs his own SSSU brand, and has also collaborated with Marimekko.

“I like Finland and how easy it is to live here,” says Kauppi. “It’s also significantly cheaper to live here than in Los Angeles, for example. I still don’t rule out that sometimes I would move again, but now with a small child it may not come right away. ”

Sasu Kauppi reinterpreted Marimekko’s classic pattern Unikko.­

Pirjo Hirvosen believes that a unique opportunity is now at hand: how can the returned talents be utilized?

Until now, financing for young brands has been sluggish, although now investors have also begun to wake up to the attractiveness of fashion, Hirvonen says.

The pandemic will end at some point, and we won’t ski in our pants forever. In Finland cellulose-based textiles are now being innovated, but then what does the material do? The value chain needs to think further.

“Now is the time to build something new. Then, when the borders and obstacles open, we can act. ”