One of the most prominent people who made a fuss on “Social Media” recently, was similar to the late Egyptian artist Rushdi Abaza, where a person named Muhammad Moamen appeared, whose features appear to be close to the late, which impressed the followers and made him the talk of the hour.

The “similarity phenomenon” was repeated recently, as a woman named Hind Al-Abed appeared, similar to the Egyptian artist Abla Kamel, saying that she has the talent of acting and hopes to meet the artist one day.

In one of the television programs, Al-Abed imitated the entire movie “Al-Lambi” and “Aunt France”, and the character of Fatima Koshary in the series “I will not live in my father’s gown”, until the audience thought that she was the real artist and not her likeness.

star positions

Usually funny or supportive reactions are issued by the artists towards those who look like them, as the Egyptian singer Tamer Hosni took a picture with a young man named Omar Mustafa, who was very similar to him, while the Egyptian actor Ahmed Helmy was keen to attend a similar wedding to him.

Art critic Ahmed Saad El-Din commented, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, about the spread of the phenomenon of pseudo-artists, saying: “With regard to the issue of similarities to the artist, it has spread in the recent period as a result of the power of social media, and the pioneers of social networking sites circulated the images of these people greatly. In addition to the keenness of the media to host them in press programs and websites.

‘They will not succeed’

And the critic continued his speech to “Sky News Arabia”: “On the other hand, if this ordinary person possesses the talent of acting, he will not achieve success and his talent will be killed, due to the similarity between him and the real actor. For example, more than 40 years ago, a person named Nasr Hammad, and had the talent of acting, but the similarity between him and the Egyptian artist Adel Imam prevented him from succeeding and achieving his dream in the field of acting.

Saad El-Din concluded his speech, saying: “The talented artist is the one who makes himself a character, but similar to Rushdi Abaza or Adel Imam or others, he will remain only just an image spread on the social media and will not achieve any success, so if he wants to have an affair, he must come out. From the mantle of likeness and makes him an independent personality.”