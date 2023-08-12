Henri Piispanen’s (left) outfit was found in the closet and was chosen without much thought. “This coverall is light and breathable, I love its patterns, and besides, the design flatters my body,” Piispanen laughs. Jussi Koski-Laulaja (right) was looking for the simplest possible outfit to wear, and thus ended up with a black and white outfit. However, blue details can be found in the scarf and nail polish. The party outfit for the next day is not yet clear, but the friends have agreed on a dress-up day for Sunday. “It’s a bug Flow day, so let’s put on something festive. In addition, you feel tired on Sunday and when you feel like a garbage bag, you feel better wearing a suit,” explains Piispanen.