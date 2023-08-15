Fashion | Finnish top fashion made a spectacular appearance in Copenhagen: Vogue praises Ervin Latimer

The Copenhagen Fashion Week held in the second week of August shifted the eyes of the world’s fashion eyes to the Nordic countries. This time, the binoculars were also mostly made by Finnish brands.

Copenhagen has increased its importance in the international fashion world in recent years. Every season more representatives of the fashion media and international buyers participate in the city’s fashion weeks.

According to the Financial Times the city is already gaining momentum alongside the big fashion cities of Paris, Milan, New York and London. At least for Northern Europeans, it is a very important fashion presentation event.

The fashion week organized in the second week of August presented the upcoming spring and summer collections. This year, five Finnish fashion brands participated.

Marimekko presented its next spring and summer collection in Copenhagen in a show open to everyone.

In addition to Marimekko, a domestic classic celebrating its 60th anniversary with a poppy pattern, Latimmier, who stretches the contours of masculinity, Rolf Ekroth, who decorates with technical sportswear references, presented their collections in Copenhagen. Vain, which grew as an internet phenomenonas well as Taru Lahten and Sofia Järnefeltin founded in 2021 by Hedvig.

Doomsday i.e. Jimi Vain, who trusts the atmosphere, black humor and different textures of the color black Jimi Särmön and Roope Reinola The Vain brand debuted in Copenhagen in a paintball hall in front of a large audience. The debut show, drawing from some kind of chaotic life, caught the attention of, among others, a Singaporean magazine focused on menswear Augustman’s and The attention of Nordic Vogue.

The fashion show of the Vain brand was organized in Copenhagen in a large paintball hall.

Devoted to the color black, Vain also brought light shades to its next spring and summer collection.

The models presented Rolf Ekroth's collection in Copenhagen.

Vogue Business presented A fashion designer who also brought his collection to Copenhagen for the first time by Rolf Ekroth as a former poker player and daring innovator of sporty street fashion.

The Rolf Ekroth brand outfits were complemented by jewelry made in collaboration with the Kalevala brand.

Fashion designer By Ervin Latimer For example, the British reported on Latimmier’s subversive menswear fashion Dazed, The Guardian and Voguewho compared the designer to a pop star in his praise story to Britney Spears.

In the show presenting the next spring and summer collection of the Latimmier brand, business style was mixed with street fashion.

Mixed The Latimmier and Rolf Ekroth brands participated in the fashion weeks as part of the New Talent program, the purpose of which is to promote the entry of up-and-coming Nordic brands into the eyes of the international press and buyers.

The brand’s head designer convinced the Vogue editor by both opening and closing his brand’s fashion show in the role of his drag character Anna Konda.

According to Latimer, with his performance he wanted to dispel the myth of designers staying hidden.

“I don’t necessarily want the limelight and I respect every designer’s right to stay out of sight, but I feel that sometimes designers are so hidden that we don’t get to challenge them or ask where the ideas come from.”

Latimer has previously appeared in his drag character, among other things At the Pitti Uomo fair in Florence in 2022. The brand emphasizes the importance of clothing in expressing identity. According to Latimer, this has its roots in ball room and drag cultures. According to the designer, Anna Konda’s appearance in Copenhagen was a reminder of that.

The first for the first time, the Latimmier brand participated in the Copenhagen Fashion Weeks in August 2022. The second show held in January was an intimate event respecting the traditions of Haute Couture and atelier shows, where the designer presented and told the audience about the collection’s outfits.

Now the brand wanted to end its last show in the New Talent program with a bang. The previous show was dense and emotional, now it was the opposite, a big show, says Latimer.

Presented in Copenhagen Positions of Power collection is inspired by the archetypes of men in power. The designer has used as one of his central inspirations by Martin Scorsese movie The Wolf of Wallstreet (2013).

“Corporate executives and stock brokers, and how such characters use dress and clothing to express their ego, status and power.”

According to Latimer, the collection was based on how hollow the expression of power often is. According to him, it may be based only on lies, imaginations and assumptions.

The starting points of the brand’s design are in the archetypes of western men’s clothing and their redefinition. The outfits stem from the expression of masculinity and challenging its traditions.

According to Vogue, the new collection managed to present familiar elements from the brand’s previous collections, but also development and new directions.

The starting points of the design of the Latimmier brand stem from the expression of masculinity and challenging its traditions.

According to Latimer The importance of Copenhagen fashion weeks is great for a rising fashion brand.

“Fashion weeks as an event have grown season by season. There are increasingly influential both media representatives and buyers present. There is already a benefit. This is an interesting time to be involved, because even more important pairs of eyes get to see the collections,” says Latimer.

The Latimmier brand has been oriented towards the international market since the beginning.

Unless you happen to win a big fashion competition or end up being a fan of an international celebrity, getting the attention of international fashion stores is difficult for emerging brands. Buyers and representatives of international fashion stores receive numerous messages during fashion weeks.

Brands have to shout above the noise and stand out from the crowd in one way or another, says Latimer.

Typically, designers have to work on their new brand collections for a few years to gain the attention and trust of international media and buyers.

“The buyer needs to see that you are not a one-collection wonder, that you know how to repeatedly make good collections. That the quality remains and the company remains afloat.”

According to Latimer, the Copenhagen Fashion Weeks’ New Talent program has been helpful here, for example.

We are applying for the program. The selected fashion brands get to be part of the fashion weeks for free, unlike other brands. Participation is supported financially and with the help of sponsors and includes mentoring provided by industry professionals.

Marimekko celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Unikko pattern in its next spring and summer collection.

Next The Latimmier brand is going to Paris Women’s Fashion Week to meet potential buyers. There are also interesting collaborations coming, says Latimer.

“The feeling that came after the week is a general enthusiasm for Finnish fashion. I feel that we stood out in a good way in our favor, created an edge and brought depth to the level of making. I’m proud that we were able to be a part of the moment that Finnish fashion seems to be in right now.”

Although Finnish commercial fashion brands are suffering from financial difficulties, interest in domestic top fashion seems to be bubbling internationally. According to Latimer, he also noticed it in Copenhagen.

In Marimekko’s collection, reduced lines were mixed with large patterns.