Fashion | Finnish Ruusa Vuori was successful in the Copenhagen Fashion Week competition

Näytös23-awarded Ruusa Vuori was also successful in the fashion school competition organized in connection with Copenhagen Fashion Weeks.

Aalto University students were successful in the Alpha fashion competition of the Nordic fashion schools in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Ruusa Vuori won the Alpha Award 2024 and the exhibition prize of the competition. The prize was 50,000 Danish kroner (about 6,000 euros), a study trip to Osaka's UEDA University of Fashion and an artist by Karl Monies trophy created by

“I am quite surprised by the win. I have to digest it for a moment. Super happy feeling, yes,” Vuori tells HS about his mood over the phone.

Vuori also won the Aalto Näytös23 award with his bachelor's degree collection last spring.

In Copenhagen, the jury stated that Vuori has succeeded in interpreting “life's most complex concepts and feelings with a minimal and sensitive formal language”.

According to the jury, Vuori's design shows that he uses the creation of fashion as a tool for artistic research.

“In my work, I've tried to approach clothes from a different angle, through things coming from the inside, not so much through the external and visual,” Vuori describes.

The collection has bulky, sculptural clothes, which caused some challenges when thinking about the competition. Vuori reveals that one of the creations had to be completely left out of the show because it would have been too expensive to transport it – if it had even survived the trip intact.

Vuori says he is looking forward to the study trip he received as a prize in Osaka, Japan. The departure for the three-week trip is in July. Vuori plans to finish the written part of the bachelor's thesis before then.

About the awards despite this, the young designer is thinking about the future in fashion.

“It is not 100% clear how my work can best be seen. Is it in the context of fashion or elsewhere”, Vuori reflects.

I'm interested in the artistic side of fashion, but not so much its commerciality. Mass production of clothes involves a lot of problems related to sustainable development, says the designer.

“It's hard to see jobs that make you feel good. It is hoped that such jobs and opportunities will be forthcoming. I know I'm not the only one who struggles with these things.”

Alpha Award 10 finalists from Nordic fashion schools will be selected for the competition. Among the finalists, in addition to Vuori, two designers who graduated from Aalto University were also awarded.

Idaliina Friman was selected for a paid internship at the Paris studio of luxury fashion brand The Row. In addition Anni Salonen was chosen to create an exclusive capsule collection for Browns Fashion.