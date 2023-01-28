Fashion | Fashion house Gucci named a new chief designer to replace the acclaimed Alessandro Michele

The resignation of Alessandro Michele, who reformed the fashion house, was announced in November without information on a new creative director.

Traditional fashion house Gucci has appointed its new creative director Sabato De Sarnon.

Born in Naples, De Sarno has previously worked for Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, and since 2009, Valentino. There, he has been responsible for both men’s and women’s collections.

A luxury company Gucci, owned by Kering, announced in November that it had worked as its creative director Alessandro Michele leaves the fashion house after seven years.

Michele succeeded in drumming up new enthusiasm around the Gucci brand by combining the classic status of the more than a hundred-year-old company with a more modern touch. Among his innovations were a less gendered approach – in 2017 Gucci began presenting its women’s and men’s collections together – and in places even an over-the-top use of prints and colors that seemed created for social media visibility.

Michele also launched surprising collaboration projects with, for example, Adidas and a kind of brand change project with the fashion house Balenciaga.

During Michele’s tenure, Gucci almost tripled its turnover to 9.7 billion euros. However, the growth rate had slowed down in recent years. In October, it was reported that the sales growth in the third quarter did not meet analysts’ expectations. In the industry, it was estimated that it was caused not only by the pandemic, but also by the general “brand shock”.

Gucci says that De Sarno will present his first collection at Milan Fashion Week in September 2023.