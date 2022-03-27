With the help of the French Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion, Ukrainian designer Lilia Litovskaya is safe in Paris, where she was due to present her collection this year at Prêt-à-porter. She now tries to support her compatriots and colleagues from abroad. Meanwhile, for the Balenciaga house, Demna Gvasalia presents her collection, a reflection of a hostile universe and her flight from Georgia in 1993 during the civil war.

