The fashion expert assessed the appearance of Ukrainian politicians and revealed their dress preferences. The words of the editor-in-chief of Buro Ukraine Tatiana Solovey are quoted by the publication “Ukrainian Truth”.

The fashion columnist began her review with the leader of the Ukrainian Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko. The journalist calls the spikelet hairstyle the main detail of her style. “Tymoshenko with a scythe fit into the whole mythologeme of a woman-beregin who would take and protect the entire Ukrainian people,” she explained.

However, in the past few years, Tymoshenko’s style has changed dramatically. For example, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine began to wear a new hairstyle and began to appear in classic suits from the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. According to Nightingale, the change in the image of the politician helped to improve the attitude of foreign colleagues towards her.

The expert also examined in detail the outfits of the former first lady of Ukraine, Marina Poroshenko. Nightingale believes that the wife of Petro Poroshenko attracted public attention with her bright outfits: for example, in 2015, she was noticed in a dress of the Ukrainian brand Navro with an unusual print in the form of dill.

In addition, Poroshenko came to her husband’s inauguration in a dress by designer Lily Pustovit, which was compared on the Internet to the Ukrainian flag. “A bright political gesture of patriotism – 100 percent,” the author comments.

At the same time, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Elena, prefers restrained images, since she is not interested in a political career, the fashion columnist believes. Most often, she appears at events in the clothes of the Ukrainian Six brand, especially in two-piece suits. “Zelenskaya’s clothes reflect how she positions herself: a wife who supports her husband, but does not have political ambitions,” she explained.

In addition, the journalist analyzed the clothes of the former and current presidents of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelensky. In her opinion, Poroshenko bought suits from expensive brands, for example, Brioni, but did not pay enough attention to their fit. “It is not a man’s prowess to think about reducing the waist by two fingers,” writes Nightingale.

In turn, Zelensky, according to the journalist, looks more fashionable against the background of the former president of Ukraine. “As a person from show business, he apparently already had a knack for modern clothes,” the author of the article emphasized. “Zelensky did not make huge punctures in his appearance as a whole.”

In March, American fashion critic Vanessa Friedman praised the photo session of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the taiga. According to her, Putin, depicted in his favorite setting, shows “courageous firmness” and “looks shrilly into the future.”