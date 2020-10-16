Appearance: The government of Gujarat has banned the programs of garba in the state this time due to Corona virus infection. This will be the first time that there will be no garbage in Gujarat on the occasion of Navratri. But those who play Garba have also found a solution for this. Let us tell you that Navratri is starting on Saturday, in Surat, a group of fashion designing students in Surat, Gujarat has designed a sports hand-painted dress made of PPE kits.

This dress is designed by these students themselves. The special thing about this dress is that it has been designed on PPE kit so that people can play garba and also avoid infection. Let us tell you that the outbreak of corona epidemic is spread all over the world, in such a way that mass programs are completely banned.

Talking about the dress, an attempt has been made to give an attractive look to these dress using hand made painting and glass. Apart from this, a disposable cover of mask and dandiya has also been made. Not only this, students have also designed drape scarf. This dress has also been displayed at the VR Mall in Surat.

SOP for cultural events: Kovid negative certificate required for artists and others

Ministry of Culture has issued SOP related to Kovid-19 for organizing cultural programs. Tight security measures have been taken from Kovid-19 in SOP. Artists and others accompanying them must obtain a Kovid-19 negative report, visitors without mask and others will not be allowed entry. Also, only 50 percent seats will be filled from the audience. The ministry issued a statement saying that theater management and many other institutions will have to comply with the SOP. It says that digital transactions will have to be emphasized for tickets. No cultural activity will be allowed in the restricted areas. Also, all outside artists and crew members including lighting, sound, makeup, costume etc. have to present a valid Kovid-19 Negative Report to the concerned authorities of the host institution. This investigation should be done within seven days of the program. ”

The guidelines state that it will be mandatory for the audience to wear masks and keep a physical distance of at least 5-6 feet at all times.

SC rejects petition seeking sacking of Uddhav government of Maharashtra and imposing President’s rule

HC directs Rakhi to tie victim to sexual abuse accused; SC asks Attorney GeneralH