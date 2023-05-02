Fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin died at the age of 60 from cancer

Soviet and Russian fashion designer and designer Valentin Yudashkin has died at the age of 59. About it “Channel One” said his wife Marina Yudashkina on Tuesday, May 2.

The cause of death was an oncological disease: the doctors did everything possible, but could not save the couturier. In the Fashion House of Valentin Yudashkin officially confirmed fashion designer’s death.

It is known that the family wanted to send the fashion designer abroad for treatment, but they refused to take on such a difficult case. Lately, Yudashkin was treated at the Blokhin Cancer Center in Moscow and took expensive anticancer drugs to slow down the development of metastases.

What was the diagnosis of Yudashkin

In 2016, Yudashkin was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, as a result of which he lost a kidney. Then they found metastases in the head. Since then, he has been undergoing treatment.

In the beginning, there was kidney cancer – it was a focus, then metastases were found in the head. Apparently it happened within a year. Valentin Yudashkin See also Private jet crashes off the coast of Latvia

Valentin admitted that he considers Academician Davydov, who treated him, to be the second father.

When Yudashkin fell ill

For the first time, Yudashkin spoke about his illness in February 2021. He admitted that five years ago he started having headaches. He checked his health every year in Los Angeles, but it was in 2016 that he missed a visit to the clinic. The pain intensified, and Yudashkin was advised to contact the Burdenko Center. CT and MRI examinations showed that he had cancer.

The hardest thing for everyone who endures this story is when you go to the checkup again. You prepare yourself mentally and after that you get a breath of fresh air for another three months. You already live not for years, but in such quarters when you need to have time to do something, get distracted, and even look good Valentin Yudashkin

Yudashkin’s relatives calmly accepted the news of his illness, the fashion designer continued to work. After the course of treatment, he regularly took care of his health.

In March of the same year, the fashion designer’s daughter Galina spoke about her father’s struggle with cancer. She stated that Yudashkin feels great and is in a working mood. “In fact, we knew from the very beginning that everything would be fine with him. You can call it a flair or just a sign, but I didn’t lose hope for a second that he would get out, ”said Yudashkina.

Who was Valentin Yudashkin

Valentin Yudashkin was born on October 14, 1963 in the Moscow region. In 1991, he became the first Russian designer to show his collection at Paris Fashion Week. Then his shows were successfully held in Italy, Israel, the USA – Yudashkin became famous all over the world.

In 1994 and 1996, the designer created costumes for the Russian Olympic team, in 1999 – for the women’s and men’s football teams.

In 2012, he became a confidant of Vladimir Putin. In the same year, he took over as president of the Dance Sports Union of Russia, and then became the editor-in-chief of the Style and Fashion TV channel. He had the title of People’s Artist and Honored Artist of Russia.

“We’re all leaving”

In July 2021, Valentin Yudashkin spoke for the first time about finding a successor for his fashion house. “We are all leaving and will not be interesting. I’m fine with this. But we need to find someone who will pick up the banner and go further. If I saw such a person now, I would take it and start cooking. Where to find it? We are looking. Either we have, or I’ll bring it from somewhere. We need a professional person, he must understand what he is doing, ”the fashion designer reasoned.

According to Yudashkin, the head of his fashion house should be the person who is interested not only in “hanging out”, but in someone who knows how to think, draw, someone who “will respect the company and what has been done.” From the successor, the couturier demanded fresh ideas inspired by his work. “I love those who are not afraid. Amazing artist Valentino. I left a luxury house, brought so much youth into it, gave it another life, ”he explained.